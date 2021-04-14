Wednesday, 14 April 2021 – Former Capital FM’s Mixmaster, DJ Joe Mfalme, has penned a sweet birthday message to his wife as she turns a year older.

The top-rated deejay rarely parades his love life on social media but on this special day, he had to appreciate his pretty wife and make her feel like a queen.

He confessed that his life has changed for the better ever since he met his beautiful wife and prayed that they will continue having great moments together.

“Every now and then someone comes into your life and they turn it upside down in a good way, and you are that someone for me!

“You are my Jaber and I wish you a very happy birthday.

“To my beautiful 1st lady, I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life,” the sweet birthday message read.

Here’s a photo of Dj Joe Mfalme’s wife who runs a successful tour company.

