Friday, 16 April 2021 – Radio Maisha presenter, Mwende Macharia, has gushed over her baby daddy, J Blessing, as he turns a year older.

Taking to her Instagram, the Radio Queen penned down a heartfelt message to J Blessing, describing him as a ‘champion’ and ‘conqueror’

Mmemaliza Kelele huko Kwa streets, okay let’s wish Baba @jibrilblessing a happy birthday and lots of good wishes on his birthday and also his late mom’s 25th anniversary.

Despite what people keep saying about you, I would like you to know you have DONE WELL.

“Wewe ni more than a CHAMPION

You are more than a conqueror. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of knowing you #Mamaboys #QueenoftheAirwaves” reads Mwende’s post.

Mwende, who is currently pregnant with her second child whose baby daddy is unknown to the public, has continued to co-parent with J Blessing after their relationship hit a snag.

Meanwhile, songstress, Avril, who is rumored to be J Blessing’s other baby mama, also took to Instagram and celebrated the talented videographer, describing him as her ‘voice of reason.

“Happiest birthday to my voice of reason,” Avril wrote.

