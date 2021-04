Thursday, March 8, 2021 – A woman is seeking justice after her innocent son was ‘abused’ by a 44-year-old man identified as, James Maina Karanja.

The suspect, who is on the run, threatened to kill the young boy after destroying his innocence.

The mother of the 13-year-old boy is pleading with anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station.

The suspect was last seen in Limuru.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related