Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s daughter, Winnie Odinga, was a guest on Spice FM on Thursday morning where she discussed a number of issues including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

During the interview, a concerned Kenyan phoned the radio house and said Winnie and the entire Odinga family are part of dynasties that have been looting taxpayers’ money since independence.

The lady identified as Charity stated that Winnie Odinga didn’t know what it meant to work because they didn’t know the problems of the ordinary Kenyans because she comes from a well-connected family dynasty.

However, bold Winnie Odinga responded to Charity’s claims stating that the Odinga family had gone through a lot for the sake of the nation.

She said her father was sent to prison for 9 years for fighting for democracy in the country and her mother struggled to raise them when Raila Odinga was languishing in Kamiti Maximum Prison for the sake of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

