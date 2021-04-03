Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, is in high demand after they divorced.

The beautiful lass recently confirmed that she is single and this gave thirsty men an opportunity to try their luck.

Marya took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots of some of the DMs that she receives from thirsty Kenyan men.

A thirsty ‘online hyena’ had sent her a private message, requesting her to have babies together.

“Nakupenda sana, nataka unizalie watoto wengi,” one of the messages read.

Another thirsty man sent her a DM calling her his wife.

From the caption that accompanied the screenshots, Marya was surprised.

From the look of things, she gets a lot of crazy DMs from men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related