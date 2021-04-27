Monday, April 27, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at banning passenger flights between Kenya and India following a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths reported in the country in the last five days.

Speaking during an interview, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) held a meeting and was set to announce the measures which would be taken on Tuesday.

“The first responsibility we have is the protection of Kenyan lives and that we will not hesitate to do.”

“The option we have at the moment is essentially suspension of flights.”

“However, this is an announcement that we will make tomorrow (today),” the CS said.

The CS acknowledged that some Kenyans would be affected especially because many seek treatment from India.

He, however, noted that seeking treatment in the country currently was not a good idea, owing to the fact that the hospitals are currently overwhelmed.

“This is not going to be an ideal situation either way, whichever decision we take, is going to hurt some people.”

“Whatever we do will cause a cost.”

“However, what we must ask ourselves is which is the highest cost and what decision must be made,” stated Kitwe.

The CS noted that those currently seeking treatment in India would be given a window to come back home before any measures are taken.

For the fifth consecutive day on Monday, India reported more than 300,000 new confirmed cases in a day.

The country also posted 2,812 Covid-related deaths.

The hospitals are filled beyond capacity and unable to care for any new patients.

The country is also facing a shortage of oxygen canisters.

