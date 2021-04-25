Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, is currently swimming in muddy waters after being linked to the Sh 7.8 billion scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Murathe, who is a former Gatanga MP, was allegedly associated with Kilig Limited, the company that won a tender to supply PPEs to KEMSA.

The controversial company was allegedly awarded a Sh 4 billion tender to supply PPEs

Addressing the media on Saturday, Murathe admitted to having played a role in the scandal but said that the commencement letter from KEMSA showed that Kilig transferred the shareholding to persons who are known partners of Deputy President William Ruto.

Wilfred Gatei Gachoka, who is one of the shareholders of Kilig, is a business partner of William Ruto.

Murathe, therefore, demanded the second in command to come forward and tell the public what he knows about the KEMSA scandal.

He also demanded that the Deputy President’s allies and politicians such as Johnston Muthama, Bonni Khalwale, and revered blogger, Robert Alai, present evidence on what they know about the KEMSA scandal.

