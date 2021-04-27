Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – The families of the four men who were last seen in Kitengela eating nyama choma before disappearing under mysterious circumstances, have expressed their frustrations over the slow pace of investigations.

According to the disgruntled family members, police have not briefed them on any progress concerning investigations, almost a week after their loved ones disappeared.

An anonymous man by the name of Eric had called the wife to one of the missing men and informed her that they had been killed.

However, police are yet to trace and question Eric despite his phone being on and off.

“Police ought to have arrested the anonymous caller by now since his number is on and off.

“They have what it takes to trace the number so that the person can help in investigations,” Mrs. Caroline Obuong, the mother to Elijah Obuong, who is among the missing men, said in an interview with a local daily.

Monica Wanjiru, the wife of Jack Anyango, who is also missing, suspects that police may have a hand in the mysterious disappearance of her husband and his friends.

“We need to know where our loved ones are.

“We have been consistent in giving crucial leads about our family members but investigators are not putting in tangible efforts to help us. We are worried,” she said.

The 4 missing friends are said to be part of a notorious criminal gang involved in motor vehicle theft, extortion, and kidnapping.

The four were on the police radar.

