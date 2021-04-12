Monday, April 12, 2021 – The late Kipyegon Kenei’s murder case whose investigation has been cold for more than a year has come back to haunt Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after Kenei’s father, John Chesang, turned the heat on Ruto, vowing to revive the brutal murder case.

Kenei, a bodyguard attached to Ruto’s office, was found dead on February 21, 2020, in a case, the DCI ruled as a murder.

His murder was connected to the Sh40 billion arms deal that was transacted in Ruto’s office.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Chesang claimed that despite making promises to the family ahead of Kenei’s burial, Ruto had distanced himself and stayed silent over the matter.

He further questioned the DP’s motives after he equivocally claimed during the burial ceremony that his life was on the line at the time of Kenei’s death.

The family also took issue with the DP’s criticism of the DCI.

“Since then, no action has been taken and we have not communicated in any form whatsoever.”

“We, the family, were expecting to see him (Ruto) because he had claimed that he would have been the target instead of Kenei.”

“What action has he taken?”

“He was also blaming the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations).”

“Why has he not informed us of any other entity he is using to carry out the investigations?”

“He does not want DCI and FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations), what does he want?” questioned Chesang.

Ruto is said to have given his promises in an emotional private meeting between himself and close members of the Chesang family.

“We just see him go about his business.”

“ We are truly hurt. Our son worked in that office for seven and a half years.”

“Why has the office not given him any respect?” he added.

In his speech at the time, the DP had claimed that DCI was being used to undermine his office.

