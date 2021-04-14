Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Gukena FM presenter, James Muiru, who is popularly known as MC Kajim, is married to a very beautiful lady called Silvana Wambui.

The soft-spoken radio presenter officiated his union with Silvana last month through a colourful traditional wedding ceremony that was attended by renowned Kikuyu celebrities, led by Mzee Kiengei and other famous vernacular radio presenters.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria was also in attendance.

The youthful radio presenter is a lucky man judging from his wife’s beauty.

His pretty wife is a fitness enthusiast and she has been sharing her fitness journey on Instagram as she works hard to achieve her dream body.

From the photos posted on her Instagram page, you can see that physical fitness is doing justice to her body.

You can spot her flat tummy and banging body which resembles that of a model, all thanks to a regular workout.

See these photos that she posted on Instagram flaunting her body goals.

Kajim and his wife look like a match made in heaven as shown in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help