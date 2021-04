Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – A notorious phone snatcher has finally been nabbed after terrorizing city residents for quite some time.

According to an undercover cop, the young man, who is barely 25 years old, moves around in a motorbike, snatching phones from city residents in Donholm and its environs.

He was caught in the act by members of the public who disciplined him before police officers came to his rescue and arrested him.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST