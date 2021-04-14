Wednesday, 14 April 2021– Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, emotionally eulogized slain journalist, Betty Barasa, during her requiem mass that was held today at the Montezuma Chapel.

Speaking during the mass, Wetangula disclosed that he knew Betty, her family, and in-laws very well.

The vocal Senator said that he first met Betty in 2004 through her husband Geoffrey when she was looking for an internship.

Back then, Wetangula was an assistant minister.

“It’s me who helped Betty get a job at KBC in 2004. One day, Geoffrey (her husband) came to my office with one little girl (deceased journalist Betty Barasa).

“He told me the little girl was in mass communications and that she was looking for an internship opportunity,” he said.

“As an assistant minister back then, I took my phone called the KBC Managing Director and he luckily accepted to have her report to KBC internship, she was later employed and I’m happy to learn that she progressed well over the years,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

