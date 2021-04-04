Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has officially turned 60 years today.

The flamboyant politician and businessman celebrated the special day with the less fortunate.

He visited a children’s home in Kahawa West and blessed them with goodies.

“This afternoon we Visited mji wa wazee and a children’s home at Kahawa west. The kids sang and wished me a happy birthday, was quite moving. God bless those taking care of the vulnerable, ” he wrote on twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related