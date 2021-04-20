Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Governors made good their threat after they officially began boycotting payment of taxes to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government due to delay in the disbursement of funds to counties.

In a statement yesterday, Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora said counties will not be in a position to make payments to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) due to the delay in the disbursement of the County’s equitable share of revenue by the National Treasury.

“In this regard, KRA needs to take cognizance of the prevailing situation as this has not only affected statutory remittances but also payment of contractors and allowances for Members of County Assemblies.”

“The Council will convene a meeting with the Commissioner-General, Kenya Revenue Authority to find an amicable solution to the issue as we are aware that non-remittance of statutory deductions affects the collection of taxes,” explained Wambora.

Following the Council of Governors extra-ordinary Council meeting that was held on the day, the County governors went on to explain how the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had burned through the Ksh5 billion that was disbursed to the counties during the first wave.

The county heads requested the National Government to act promptly in a bid to avert the looming crisis facing the various counties.

Wambora further revealed that County Governments are currently unable to conduct testing due to the lack of testing kits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST