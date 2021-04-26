Monday, April 26, 2021 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have ruled out working with ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 poll.

In a statement, Mudavadi and Wetang’ula, who are now working under One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said Raila cannot be trusted in future coalitions after he betrayed them.

This comes even as Raila appeared to be wooing his former NASA friends to his side ahead of the 2022 polls despite not sharing with them the billions he received from the Political Parties Fund.

On Wednesday, Raila sent his deputy, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, to have a discussion with Kalonzo over the fund.

According to sources, Kalonzo had secured an appointment with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to discuss the matter, but Oparanya reached out to him to have the matter resolved at a different forum.

Oparanya has admitted that he is seeking an amicable solution to the cash dispute. He said ODM seeks to have more meetings in the future to resolve it.

Mudavadi said the chances of entering into another coalition agreement with ODM are “very slim”.

“If you create coalitions and then vandalise them and then you come out and say again you want to make another coalition people will start wondering how many of these will you create and again vandalise,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said Raila can only join them if he wants to be part of their team “on matters related to ideologies and not personality”.

He maintained that the door is open to those who share in OKA’s vision.

He alleged a scheme of continuous sabotage from some of the affiliate party members, saying that has led to disquiet within the coalition.

On his part, Wetang’ula concurred with Mudavadi, saying he does not see OKA entering into a coalition with Raila having once suffered in the hands of the ruthless actions orchestrated by ODM when he was axed out of the Minority leader position in the Senate”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST