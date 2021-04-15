Wednesday, April 15, 2021 – Friends, colleagues, and family members paid glowing tributes to slain KBC journalist, Betty Barasa, during her requiem mass that was held at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Betty’s husband, Geoffrey Barasa, almost broke down while eulogizing his late wife.

He revealed that they had been married for 17 years before assassins took her life more than a week ago.

Geoffrey described his late wife as a supportive tower in his life and a caring woman who was always there for her family.

He emotionally disclosed that they met in April 2004, solemnized their union in April 2014, and sadly, assassins took his wife’s life in April.

“We were married for 17 years. We met in April 2004 and married in April 2014 and the killers took her life in April.

“The month of April means a lot to me. As a couple, if we had an issue we discussed it.

“There are many things we were planning to do,” Barasa said.

So far, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the brutal murder.

It’s believed that the assassins who carried out the murder were highly trained.

