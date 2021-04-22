Thursday April 22, 2021 – ‘Coup plotters’ in Ford Kenya are now regretting their attempted move to oust Moses Wetangula as the party’s chairman.

Last year, Wetangula’s longtime friends, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, unsuccessfully tried to remove him by force and replace him with Wamunyinyi as the interim party leader.

The leaders had accused Wetang’ula of gross misconduct, running the party like his personal kiosk, overstaying at the helm of the party, failure to call for a national delegates’ conference to elect new officials among other grievances.

Dr Simiyu, who is the party Secretary General, had also accused Wetangula of not giving the party sound direction during the period he has been in office.

“It gets to a point when party members realise you are leading them to nowhere and they decide that they want some new direction,” Eseli said at the time.

However, the claims were dismissed by Wetangula, who took over the party’s leadership from former Local Government Minister and former Webuye MP, Musikari Kombo, in 2009.

But in a new turn of events, Wamunyinyi and his rebel friends have been sending emissaries to Wetang’ula in an effort to iron out their political differences.

According to sources, the rebels are now seeking reconciliation with Wetang’ula following the failed coup attempt.

“We have had to go back to the drawing table after the party convincingly won the recent Kabuchai by-election.”

“We want to bury the hatchet and work together,” a source said.

Wangamati, Wamunyinyi and Eseli kept off the campaign for the parliamentary seat which was won by Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga.

However, Senator Wetangula’s aide, Mr. Wafula Wakoli, said he is unaware of any reconciliation talks.

“I’m not aware of any reconciliation talks. All I can say is that in any religious or political setting, forgiveness is an act of heroism and heroic restoration to a remorseful heart,” he said.

