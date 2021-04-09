Friday, April 9, 2021 – Renowned Radio Jambo presenter, Gidi, has mourned the untimely death of former Kamukunji MP aspirant, Ibrahim Ahmed, who is popularly known as Johnny.

Gidi revealed that he had a chat with Johnny on WhatsApp yesterday at 9 PM, not knowing that he would breathe his last several h0urs later.

“Jana 9 PM we were chatting on WhatsApp, 6 am you are gone, 11 am buried. Weuh this life. Go well brother Johny,” Gidi wrote.

Johnny died on Friday morning after a short illness.

“He passed on this morning. He has been unwell lately and his condition deteriorated this morning,” a family member said.

He passed on at the Coptic Hospital where he was rushed for emergency treatment.

He was buried at Langata Muslim Cemetery.

Here are photos of his burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

