Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Plans by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to revoke the agreement with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party will be met with full resistance.

This was revealed by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who is one of the UDA members and a close confidant of Ruto, who noted that Tuju plans to revoke the agreement and chase the DP’s allies from Jubilee.

Speaking yesterday, Linturi was categorical in clarifying that he and his friends have never ceased being members of Jubilee.

He said that whatever happened to UDA wouldn’t make them stop being members of Jubilee.

However, he was sure to add that even if the working agreement with Jubilee was terminated, they wouldn’t stop talking and cooperating with parties that are friendly to Jubilee.

Ever since the launch of the United Democratic Alliance party in early January this year, Tanga Tanga members have been able to avoid accusations of having violated the parties’ act by flaunting the fact that UDA is a sister party to Jubilee and so has similar aspirations to the mother party.

Linturi assured the country that Ruto’s allies will remain in Jubilee no matter what and find a loophole that allows them relations with other friendly parties.

The United Democratic Alliance, associated with Deputy President William Ruto was formally registered in the first week of this year, ushering in some political glee.

Initially, the UDA party was formerly the Party of Development and Reform and later changed its name per the Political Parties Act.

