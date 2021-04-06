Tuesday, April 6, 2021 –Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu has formed a new task force that will work with Tanzania health authorities to examine the country’s preparedness in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at State House Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Madam Suluhu said the task force will be guided by remedies suggested by the World Health Organisation(WHO) and other global bodies to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We can’t accept everything without thorough research,” Suluhu said.

Suluhu said there is a great need to cooperate with the international community on how to handle Covid-19.

Suluhu’s announcements comes after her predecessor, President John Magufuli, was buried on March 26.

Regarding coronavirus, Magufuli did not speak the scientific truth, instead, he dismissed the severity of Covid-19.

He stopped updating his country’s case numbers, mocked countries that imposed lockdowns to contain the disease and instead urged Tanzania to rely on divine power against the virus.

Magufuli, who died in Dar es Salaam, at one point said the country would not allow any vaccines to be administered to its citizens, instead preferring herbal concoctions of ginger and lemon juice, and prayers.

Doctors who were with Magufuli when he breathed his last said the Tanzania strongman died of a heart condition that was induced by Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related