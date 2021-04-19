Monday, April 19, 2021 – Barely a week after laying bare his frustrations in his own government by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, details have emerged of an alleged planned resignation by Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Kiminini legislator, Chris Wamalwa, said Ruto is very likely to resign from the government, a few months to the 2022 polls.

He noted that the DP is waiting for the opportune time, where he will gain sympathy and political mileage from his resignation to do the same.

According to Wamalwa, Ruto’s experience in the Jubilee government is no different from what happened in NASA that led to the fallout between ODM leader Raila Odinga and other co-principals.

He also revealed that is he afraid of pulling the surprise right now due to the many privileges he currently enjoys as the Deputy President and the vulnerability that comes with losing the same position.

“Whatever is happening between Ruto and Uhuru is so similar to what happens in the NASA coalition between Raila and his partners.”

“Looking at the statement of the Deputy President he is likely to resign but not now.”

“At an appropriate time that will give him political capital, political value, where he can gain sympathy, and many other things.

“I know there are many people trying to push him to get out.”

“If he resigns now, he’s going to be very vulnerable.

“In my thinking, he will resign maybe months to the election.

“I don’t see him staying in Jubilee to the end of the term,” said Chris Wamalwa.

During the interview last week, Ruto claimed that Uhuru changed his leadership style after shaking hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga and that he is using proxies to fight and intimidate him.

