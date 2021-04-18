Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru expressed her biggest regret in life as she marked her 50th birthday.

Speaking during an interview, Waiguru said that she regretted being naive during the times she served at senior positions in the government including when she was the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution.

“I believe that I was very naive and overly trusting in my initial stint in senior positions in the government.

“I assumed everyone meant well,” she explained.

She noted that she is wiser now and learned to take people at face value until they prove to be otherwise.

She said that she is still alive to the fact that some of the people could be pushing their own agendas.

Waiguru concurred with the popular adage that life begins at 40, noting that the last 10 years had been the most significant in her life.

In the last decade alone, she has served in the Cabinet, started initiatives like Huduma Centers, Women and Youth Funds, became a governor, got married, and witnessed some of her children establish their own families.

Speaking on her notable absence from the national political stage, the governor explained that she wanted to concentrate on service delivery in the county.

She, however, made it clear that she does not plan to fade into the sunset just yet after hitting the 50-year milestone.

“Life has barely begun. There is a place to plan for the later years and that we continue to do so, but my slowdown season is still a while away.”

“I must also let you know that I easily chew gum and walk at the same time,” she responded.

Apart from cementing her place in Kenya’s politics, for the next 10 years, Waiguru plans to fulfill some of the things she missed out on.

“I’m taking up golf and getting good at it.”

“We definitely intend to travel to places we’ve never been to.”

“Might do one of those crazy cruises, may be tempted to do a few things that would have scared me in my 40s but at the core, I remain me,” the Kirinyaga governor explained.

