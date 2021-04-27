Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – The proverbial forty days of a 24-year-old man who is fond of waylaying market women in the wee hours of the morning finally reached today after he was caught red-handed executing his evil mission.

The young Luo man who is identified as Brighton Omondi was beaten black and blue by an irate mob that was baying for his blood.

Photos shared on social media show the notorious thug begging for mercy from the irate mob that was threatening to lynch him.

Cases of young men being involved in crime due to a high level of unemployment are on the rise in different parts of the country.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST