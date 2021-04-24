Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has shared a video of President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosing whom he will support for the presidency in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in the final term of his two five-year terms is expected to go home in 2022.

In the video clip, which is old, the Head of State is heard saying that once he finishes his term, it is his deputy, William Ruto, that he would leave the presidency with.

He is heard saying that,” I will be old and I will leave the presidency with William Ruto when he becomes old, he will leave to yet another person,” Uhuru said

The son of Jomo also continues to say that there was no way that they would leave the country to an older person.

“Mimi niwachie Mzee kuniliko, tunaweza kweli?

“Tuwachie Mzee? Haturudi Uko,” Uhuru said as his voting robots cheers him.

Here is the video clip

The Kenyan DAILY POST