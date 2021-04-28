Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer, Embarambamba, has taken social media by a storm and turned into an overnight celebrity due to the dangerous stunts that he pulls while entertaining his fans.

His stunts leave many Kenyans wondering whether he is mentally okay, with some proposing that he should be taken to Mathari Hospital for mental checkups.

As Kenyans continue to question Embarambamba’s mental status, another video of him pulling crazy stunts while performing in a church has emerged.

He jumped on seats and tables like a mad man, scaring innocent kids.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST