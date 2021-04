Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Social media has erupted after a cop was caught on camera staggering in the streets while drunk like a skunk.

The middle-aged officer, who was dressed in full police uniform, was seen entertaining some kids who were just idling around by shaking his waist like a Congolese dancer.

Alcoholism has become a major problem in the police force.

Most cops are finding solace in the bottle after falling into depression.

Check out this disturbing video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST