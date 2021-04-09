Friday, April 9, 2021 – Faded city socialite, Vera Sidika, has denied claims that she snatched her current husband, Brown Mauzo, from fellow socialite Amber Ray.

Vera said that there’s no way she can date a man who is in a relationship with another woman and added that when she met Brown Mauzo, he was single.

Vera further disclosed that Amber Ray has never fallen in love with Brown Mauzo in the first place.

They were reportedly just doing showbiz business to chase clout.

“My husband was extremely single when he met me and I was single as well. The said lady has never been in a relationship with him as well. It was purely business,” Vera said.

Here’s a screenshot of her response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related