Thursday, April 8, 2021 – The United States government has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya over the Covid-19 surge.

In its update published on Wednesday, the State Department asked its citizens not to travel to Kenya and “exercise increased caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, health issues and kidnapping.”

The alert was, in fact, first raised by the US Centers for Disease Control following a rise in the number of cases. It issued a Level Four advisory, which is to ask its nationals not to travel to a region over insecurity or health.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Kenya,” the CDC had said in March when the infection rate was high.

“Because of the current situation in Kenya even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Kenya,” the CDC had said.

Kenya’s cases rose steeply over March, forcing President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare a lockdown on Nairobi and four other neighbouring counties now together known as the Disease Infested Zone.

By April 7, there were 141,365 reported Covid-19 cases in Kenya. Some 1,523 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced.

However, even in the US, the number of Covid -19 cases is still high and deaths are still yet to flatten.

On Wednesday, the US recorded 75, 183 new cases and 873 deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

