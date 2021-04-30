Friday, April 30, 2021 – In a move likely to create chaos within the National Police Service, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has hinted at banning police officers from getting intimate or even marrying one other.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the direct entry cadet Inspectors course at the National Police College Kiganjo Campus, Nyeri, Matiang’i announced that the Ministry will develop new rules banning police officers from having intimate relations with their colleagues.

He explained that the directive would be developed to curb sexual harassment and indiscipline cases that were on the rise in the police force.

“Senior officers will be prohibited from having affairs with junior officers.”

“One will have to leave the service,” he stated.

His sentiments come after a recent incident that saw an officer attached to the VIP protection at the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, shot dead his wife, a police constable, before turning the gun on himself.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i eulogized the young couple stating that he was deeply pained by the tragic incident involving the couple.

In January 2020, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) released a report revealing that the spike in murder and suicide cases among police officers could be linked to the limited supervision of junior officers residing outside police camps.

