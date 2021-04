Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – A middle-aged man is in police custody after he was nabbed by law enforcers transporting bhang.

The young man, who was riding in a motorbike and posing as a Boda Boda rider, had stuffed several rolls of bhang inside his heavy clothing.

Some unknown people reportedly snitched on him by informing the police, leading to his arrest.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST