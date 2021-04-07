Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Controversial city politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has insulted her celebrity baby daddy, Samidoh, barely two days after she leaked a past private video of the renowned Mugithi singer begging her for goodies.

Karen, while responding to a fan who called her a husband snatcher, said women must learn to share but the problem is when the shared man (in this case Samidoh) doesn’t have the balls to come out in the public and speak the truth.

“We must learn to share. The only problem is when the shared man hana mak*nd* za kusimama na ukweli,” she responded.

Karen Nyamu should just grow up and stop all this madness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

