Saturday, April 3, 2021 – The United Kingdom has tried to explain why it banned Kenyan travellers from entering its territories from April 9, 2021, 4 am.

In a statement issued by UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, the UK said it made its decision after ‘scientific evidence’ showed a rise in positive cases among arriving passengers from Nairobi.

More than 30 percent of the cases were new variants of the virus first detected in South Africa, Raab said.

Raab’s office also stated that a significant number of arrivals from Nairobi have tested positive, with nearly a third of the positive cases carrying the B.1.351 variant which originated from South Africa.

The indication may mean Kenya has not been strict on travellers from South Africa and other regions where the variant was detected.

Kenyans have protested the move since when the UK was having a surge in COVID-19 cases in December last year, the government did not ban their travellers from entering Kenya.

