Friday, April 23, 2021 – The decision by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe to admit that he was involved in the Sh 4 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal seems to have infuriated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close confidants.

Although Murathe is a drinking buddy of the Head of State, his admission that he was involved in the scandal has angered Uhuru‘s men.

On Friday, Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutunny, urged Murathe to appear before the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee to clear his name since he has been mentioned adversely in connection with the scandal.

“It has come to public attention that the Vice-chairman of our political party has been adversely mentioned in the ongoing investigation by the Public Investment Committee.

“I urge the Vice-chairman Hon David Murathe to appear before the committee and clear his name,” Kutuny wrote on his Facebook page.

Kutuny is one of Uhuru‘s insiders.

