Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, has revealed the main problem facing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday morning, Waweru, who is also the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee Co-Chairman, said Raila Odinga and his team are opposed to the addition of 70 more constituencies, saying most of these new constituencies have been given to Mt Kenya region.

“It’s true we have different opinions and having a different opinion doesn’t mean there’s a problem.

“The problem within the Handshake is because of the number of Constituencies.

“There are those who feel that most of the Constituencies were given to the Mt. Kenya region.

“But we have said that they will not change. The people of Mt Kenya are trying to catch up with other regions because we have been misrepresented,” Waweru said.

Waweru also said the referendum will be held this year and said all plans are in place to ensure the referendum is held and Kenyans are allowed to make their inputs in the constitutional changes.

“Next week the BBI report will be tabled in both houses of the Parliament.

Parliament and Senate Majority leaders, have confirmed to me that next week they will have it on the two houses.

That means that by July or August we will have a referendum,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST