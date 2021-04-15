Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services Boss, Mohammed Badi, is in deep trouble after he was accused of misappropriating Ksh1 billion that it was allocated as part of the Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly had accused the NMS of misappropriating the funds.

Led by Minority Leader Michael Ogada and Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, the lawmakers demanded accountability from NMS claiming that projects that had been carried out were not satisfactory.

The MCAs further noted that NMS did not have any records to show how the money from the National Government was spent by NMS.

In an earlier address, the team accused NMS boss Major General Mohammed Badi of laxity after noting that projects had taken longer to be completed in their wards.

Ogada had maintained that they had supported NMS and were happy during its early days but not anymore.

“We gave this entity Ksh29 billion for development and nothing seems to be working.

“The assembly is becoming disillusioned.”

“Badi must be told that Nairobi County is not just the CBD, Nairobi is not just two or three slums we have, Nairobi has 85 wards and we need to see service delivery in all those wards, we don’t want theatrics, we don’t want drama,” stated Ogada.

He further claimed that the entity had refused to forward its accountability assessment to the assembly arguing that it was only accountable to the Head of State.

The accusation continues to checker NMS’s past development record which is currently under scrutiny by the Nairobi County Assembly Transport and Public Works Committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST