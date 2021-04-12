Monday, April 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has made a U-turn on Deputy President William Ruto after it emerged that he may team up with ODM Leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking on Monday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, indicated a possibility of mending bridges with Ruto after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda.

According to Tuju, the chance for Uhuru to reunite with his rebel deputy, William Ruto, could not be ruled out.

“Perhaps yes, perhaps no, I am loyal but I have a mind of my own.”

“I articulate my views and my positions without fear because I see things differently,” Tuju stated.

The former journalist further divulged that he and DP Ruto discuss matters concerning politics and other issues freely.

“We don’t have a personal relationship problem with Ruto, the only issue that seems to be having a different opinion is in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).”

“That’s the only area of contention, otherwise, he is still the deputy party leader,” Tuju stated.

His comments came amid the talk that Ruto was considering an alliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

At the same time, Tuju downplayed the ruling party’s plan to oust Ruto as Deputy party leader.

According to him, Ruto remained the Jubilee party deputy leader, and that the decision to oust him remained at the hands of the National Executive Council (NEC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST

