Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Public Service and Gender Affairs CAS, Beatrice Elachi, shocked the country yesterday when she slammed fellow woman leader and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Speaking during an interview, Elachi delved into the issue of the dramatic showdown that occurred between Senior Counsel Phillip Murgor and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Friday during the vetting of candidates for the Chief Justice position, siding with Murgor.

She went ahead to not only echo the views that had been given by Murgor during the tense exchange but even reiterated them, doubling down on the attacks directed at Mwilu.

During the face-off at the JSC vetting, Phillip Murgor had accused Judge Mwilu of asking questions that were poorly constructed, to which the Acting Chief Justice said she had taken a long time to come up with the question, and didn’t appreciate the assessment.

Murgor later claimed that Mwilu’s questions sounded like a high school exam.

Yesterday, Elachi appeared to not only take a similar stand but even backed it fully.

She said that indeed, some of the questions Mwilu asked seemed to lack direction as Murgor had said, and not only that but that also quite a number of the questions asked were too exam-oriented and sounded like questions directed at a student and not at a candidate applying for the topmost judicial seat in the country.

