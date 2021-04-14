Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has announced the end date for the curfew issued in five counties categorized as disease-infected zone, among them Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kajiado, and Kiambu.

In a revised gazette notice, the CS indicated that the order would go on until May 29, 2021.

“This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between eight o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 29th March 2021 and shall remain in effect for sixty days thereof,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

During this period, the CS emphasized that there would be no public gatherings, processions, or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew.

Those exempted are those permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county as well as the listed essential service providers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help