Friday, April 23, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has admitted that he was involved in helping a company secure a Sh4 billion tender from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Murathe, in an affidavit to a parliamentary committee investigating the loss of billions at KEMSA, said that he was a signatory to Kilig Limited’s bank accounts.

Kilig, which was alleged to have been formed two months before the tender process, sub-contracted another firm called Entec Technology Limited to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

“Kilig Ltd and Entec only requested me to be a signatory to Kilig Limited bank accounts to guarantee that Entec as the supplier of PPE kits would be paid upon KEMSA affecting the anticipated payment on completion of the procurement process and I obliged.

“I am aware that the commitment letter by KEMSA to Kilig was cancelled citing limited budget for Covid-19 which had been exhausted thereby resulting in no delivery, invoicing nor payment for me to guarantee because there was no initiation of a procurement process after the cancellation of the procurement letter,” Murathe said.

Murathe further defended himself saying he was neither a shareholder nor a director at the firm.

One of the directors at Entec Technology – Chen Chao, a Chinese national – had blown off the lid and revealed Murathe and Willborad Gatei’s ties to the company.

Gatei was accused of being a co-director at Kilig Limited.

Members of the committee protested Murathe’s affidavit saying they want him to appear personally before the committee.

