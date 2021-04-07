Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Residents of the Juja constituency are reeling in shock after former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, joined the campaign trail of Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Wakapee.

Maina joined the campaign and formed a team of young people to push the agenda of late MP’s wife ahead of the May 18 by-election.

The feared former Mungiki leader visited Susan early in the week and held a private meeting alongside other local leaders.

They are said to have laid strategies on how to recapture the Juja parliamentary seat which was left vacant following the death of Francis Waititu alias Wakapee who succumbed to brain cancer.

A source privy to Maina Njenga’s entry said Jubilee party’s top leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta approved his entry and said he is a good mobiliser who will hunt votes for Susan.

“Jubilee has now appointed Maina Njenga to lead campaigns for Susan Wakapee in Juja! What desperation! What a low!” said a source.

Susa will compete with George Koimburi, who is contesting on the platform of Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party.

Others include Joseph Kang’ethe, Naftaly Muiga Rugara, Anthony Kirori and J M Kariuki.

