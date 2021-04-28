Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Kenyans have protested against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government over a passenger plane from India that is expected to land in the country on Friday evening.

The plane is expected to depart from Mumbai at 1:00 pm and arrive in Nairobi at 4:45 pm.

Kenyans have expressed concern due to the deadly Indian strain of the Covid-19 that has seen the Asian country become the most ravaged by the coronavirus.

“Flights from India are allowed to jet into the country, but buses from Nairobi can’t travel to Kisumu?” a netizen by the name Jack Were posed.

“Kenya takes more time to make money first before they cancel flights from India and other seriously infected countries, if you remind them they will arrest you,” another stated.

On Wednesday, India reported 360,960 new cases in 24 hours, taking India’s tally of infections to nearly 18 million.

3,293 fatalities were also reported in the same period of time carrying the toll to 201,187.

The country is also experiencing shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and hospital staff.

Already, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh, France, UK, Oman, UAE, Hong Kong, and Singapore have banned or placed restrictions on travellers from India as well as those who have passed by the country.

In a recent interview, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe hinted that the government would review passenger flights between Kenya and India, but did not make a definite commitment.

