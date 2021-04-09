Friday, April 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined world leaders in mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg.

Prince Philip, 99, was the husband to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

He died on Friday at the Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire.

In his message of condolence and comfort to Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the British people, Uhuru said the Duke of Edinburg has been a global unifying factor.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race,” Uhuru said.

The President said he received the news of the death of Prince Philip with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss.

“…the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya stands in solidarity with the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the world in mourning the departed monarch,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

