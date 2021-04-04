Sunday, March 4, 2021 – The Kenyan Government has announced a 14-day quarantine restriction on all UK arrivals following the latter’s decision to red-list passengers from the country over Covid-19 concerns.

In a statement on Saturday, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said while in isolation, the passengers will be subject to take two PCR COVID-19 tests, on day two and day eight of their quarantine, at their own cost.

The move comes a day after the UK government banned Kenyan travelers from entering its territory from April 9th, 2021.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the UK move was disturbing, especially because of Kenya’s long-standing cooperation with the country.

“This decision by the United Kingdom will have deep and far-reaching consequences on Kenya-United Kingdom trade, travel, tourism and security cooperation,” it said.

“The decision is particularly disturbing in light of the fact that the United Kingdom and Kenya enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship embedded in a strategic partnership that has multiple dimensions including health, education, security, travel, trade, and people to people relations,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement.

