Thursday, April 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Tuesday, left the country for a three-day working tour of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uhuru will hold bilateral talks with his host, President Felix Tshisekedi.

The two leaders are expected to discuss how to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as the role of the African Union (AU) in the development of Africa.

But what has mesmerized Kenyans is how the Son of Jomo was received in DRC.

In a video clip that was shared by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, the President was chauffeured to Tshisekedi’s State House by a 2020 Escalade and two latest Nissan Patrols on its side.

A red carpet was rolled in honour of President Uhuru who is among the most respected leaders in Africa.

Here is the video of Uhuru receiving a heroic reception in DRC.

