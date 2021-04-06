Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Popular Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged Kenyans to stop criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta for borrowing Sh 255 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For the past two days, irate Kenyans have stormed Facebook and Twitter vilifying the government and treasury over the huge loan from the Bretton Woods institution.

But commenting on social media on Tuesday, Ahmednasir, who is commonly known as ‘Grand Mullah’ in social circles, defended the President saying he means well for the country.

Ahmednasir said though Uhuru has in the past made a lot of blunders, this time he has taken a loan to help revive the country’s economy which is already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Kenyans are unfairly VERY harsh with H.E UHURU. Of course, he blunders too often on too many issues, and unnecessarily if you ask me, but give him the benefit of doubt for he means well for Kenya,” Ahmednasir stated.

By Tuesday noon, over 130,000 Kenyans had petitioned IMF to stop giving loans to the Kenya government over what they termed as corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related