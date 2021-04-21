Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – 29 Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions created by President Uhuru Kenyatta have been declared illegal and nonexistent.

In a ruling yesterday, High Court Judge Antony Mrima, termed the positions unconstitutional noting that the law was not followed while they were being created.

The posts, occupied by some influential leaders including Rachel Shebesh (Public Service), Mercy Mwangangi (Health), Ababu Namwamba (Foreign Affairs), Beatrice Elachi (Gender), and Nadia Ahmed Abdalla (ICT) were created by Uhuru in 2018.

Mrima also noted that Cabinet Secretaries who continued to serve without undergoing vetting in 2017 are in office illegally.

He also observed that PSs who were not competitively recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC), are in office illegally.

At the time of creation, Uhuru explained that individuals who occupy the CAS position would be responsible for helping the Cabinet Secretaries to better coordinate affairs in their respective ministries.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) developed as a result of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga proposed abolishing the role of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

The proposal provided that the role will be replaced by a position of minister of state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST