Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to commission a Sh 4 billion gun manufacturing plant in Ruiru, Kiambu County when the country is facing a severe shortage of oxygen in major hospitals across the country.

On Thursday, Uhuru, who was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, opened a multibillion gun project that will be manufacturing 12,000 guns annually.

Commenting about the ‘new and visionary project’, Havi wondered how a President can commission such a huge project yet the country has no oxygen, ICU facilities, and no vaccines to inoculate Kenyans against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Havi wondered who cursed the Kenyan leadership since they are always ill-informed on the nature of projects that should be launched when a country is facing a Covid -19 disaster.

“ A small-arms factory being commissioned when we do not have facilities to produce oxygen, there are no ICU beds and vaccines for all Kenyans!

“For what? For GSU officers to kill themselves with? What sin did we really commit to deserve all this punishment?” Havi posted on his Twitter page.

