Thursday, April 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally revealed the name of the politician he wants to take over power from him when he retires in 2022.

For the last two years, Uhuru has been cagey when asked whether he has a preferred candidate who will succeed him once his tenure ends in 2022.

But on Wednesday, Uhuru, who visited Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga at his home in Karen revealed the person he wants to succeed him as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

According to revered blogger, Robert Alai, Uhuru told Raila, who is recovering from Covid-19, that he is the person he wants to hand over power to in 2022.

“Good news! President Uhuru visited Raila Odinga yesterday in Karen and agreed that Raila is first in the line of people he prefers to succeed him.

“The President who drove himself there made it clear that his handlers might have other plans but he prefers Raila,” Alai wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

