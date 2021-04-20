Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia is our next Chief Justice whether you like it or not owing to his rich CV.

Besides having 41 years of legal experience, Ngatia’s work in the early days of his career led to the settling of a boundary dispute between Kenya and Sudan.

While appearing for the interview at the Judicial Service Commission, Ngatia told the JSC panel that his research work on the boundary dispute led to Kenya acquiring an area measuring 9,680 square meters which is larger than the former Western province.

In 1914 boundary between Sudan and Kenya was prescribed as a straight line.

Those grazing grounds in Turkana were never defined but a survey in the 1930s said the boundary was above the demarcated line.

Sudan then came up with something called the patron line, but eventually, his research work helped move the boundary giving Kenya victory.

Ngatia also took credit for the acquisition of land where the Kasarani Sports Complex stands.

“Perhaps I should say I started my legal career in 1980 and allocated many difficult briefs among them the acquisition of the land where Kasarani Sports Complex stands,” he said.

“The then owners had objected because we were using government acquisition act and the owners were saying this is nothing more than the government taking over the land for its own use,” he said.

Some of the cases he has handled in his career include representing the National Assembly against the Senate on the Division of Revenue Bill in an advisory opinion at the Supreme Court.

Two years ago, he was instructed by the Council Of Governors to represent them on the Division of Revenue Bill.

On leadership, he said he helped bring down the University of Nairobi student strikes as there was rampant wastage of resources during that period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST