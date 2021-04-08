Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing major infrastructural projects than his predecessor Mwai Kibaki.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Kipkorir said by the end of 2022, Kenya’s economy under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the fastest in terms of economic growth in Africa and the Middle East.

However, Kipkorir said not many Kenyans can see this especially the Kikuyus because they have been poisoned by Deputy President William Ruto, who is the head of the ‘Tanga Tanga battalion’.

Kipkorir also said Kikuyus hate Uhuru so much that ‘even if he rains gold’ to them they cannot love him.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing bigger Infrastructure projects than Mwai Kibaki. This year, our economy will be the fastest in Africa & Middle East. But TangaTanga poisoned Kenyans especially Kikuyus against him such that the visceral hatred won’t stop even if Uhuru rains gold,” Kipkorir wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related